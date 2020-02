AcaLab, a Beijing-based a cappella organization, put together a virtual choir of nearly 150 singers “to send some music and love to Wuhan.”

People from all over the world recorded themselves singing “Stay With You” by JJ Lin (林俊傑 Lín Jùnjié) and Stefanie Sun (孙燕姿 Sūn Yànzī). You can listen to and watch the result on YouTube.

—Jeremy Goldkorn