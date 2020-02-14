Sinica Podcast Network updates: February 14, 2020

Ta for Ta: Redefining the flavors of Sichuan, with Jenny Gao

What began as a popular chili sauce, served at dinner clubs hosted by Jenny Gao in Shanghai, has now evolved into the bedrock of a business. Jenny, the founder and CEO of the Sichuan chili sauce company Fly By Jing, describes her path from working in a Beijing tech company to opening a restaurant in Shanghai, training as a chef in Chengdu, and now finally operating her own business from Los Angeles.

NüVoices Podcast: A wealth of anger and a wealth of time — Wuhan and the coronavirus

Wuhan native Rui Zhong is a program associate for the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, in Washington, D.C. In this episode, Rui and co-host Cindy Gao work through a timeline of the spread of COVID-19, discuss tactics employed by the Chinese central government to co-opt the narrative surrounding the outbreak, identify those most affected by the virus within China, and take a look at xenophobic responses toward Chinese people around the world.