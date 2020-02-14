 Sinica Podcast Network updates: February 14, 2020 - SupChina
Free

Sinica Podcast Network updates: February 14, 2020

Ta for Ta Feb 14 820x500 1

Ta for Ta: Redefining the flavors of Sichuan, with Jenny Gao

What began as a popular chili sauce, served at dinner clubs hosted by Jenny Gao in Shanghai, has now evolved into the bedrock of a business. Jenny, the founder and CEO of the Sichuan chili sauce company Fly By Jing, describes her path from working in a Beijing tech company to opening a restaurant in Shanghai, training as a chef in Chengdu, and now finally operating her own business from Los Angeles.

NüVoices Podcast: A wealth of anger and a wealth of time — Wuhan and the coronavirus

Wuhan native Rui Zhong is a program associate for the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, in Washington, D.C. In this episode, Rui and co-host Cindy Gao work through a timeline of the spread of COVID-19, discuss tactics employed by the Chinese central government to co-opt the narrative surrounding the outbreak, identify those most affected by the virus within China, and take a look at xenophobic responses toward Chinese people around the world.

    Chinese fintech giants expand across the Belt and Road Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    The coming biosecurity state

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 14, 2020

    Editor’s note for Thursday, February 13, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

    New U.S. indictment against Huawei and Meng Wanzhou

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

    Infection count spikes with new diagnostic criteria, and new men in charge in Hubei

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 13, 2020

    Hong Kong and Macau get a cross toppler

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 13, 2020

    On the road in virus-stricken China

    Anthony Tao February 13, 2020

