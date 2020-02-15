China’s growing outer space ambitions

In the last 20 years China’s National Space Administration has been making huge strides and has further plans to create its own space station, establish a moon base, and to land a rover on mars. Vice President Mike Pence believes that China is seeking to “seize the lunar strategic high ground.”
China’s growing outer space ambitionsThe editorsFebruary 15, 2020
