Back doors, and how Huawei got its facial recognition technology

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Doug Guthrie is a former Apple executive — and an erstwhile China bull. His views are no longer so sunny, as you can see in his new piece for our website: The age of cooptation: The high cost of doing business in Xi’s China. The piece includes a fascinating anecdote about how Huawei developed its facial recognition technology: In brief, the Chinese government gave the company a database of 1.4 billion faces to train its algorithms.

That all large companies in China are co-opted by the state may not surprise many China-watchers, but it does show why Huawei will never be treated as a regular private company. Now comes this news, from the Wall Street Journal (paywall, or see this Reuters story):