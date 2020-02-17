Crackdown in the time of COVID-19

The Guardian reports:

The Chinese authorities have detained a prominent activist and legal scholar who issued a blistering attack on president Xi Jinping for mishandling the coronavirus crisis amid a nationwide crackdown on speech freedom.

Xǔ Zhìyǒng 许志永, a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Saturday evening while he was seeking refuge at the home of a lawyer in the southern city of Guangzhou…

Law professor Xu Zhangrun xǔ zhì yǒng Xǔ Zhāngrùn 许章润, who also published a public critique of Xi, was placed under house arrest for days and now barred from the internet. At least two citizen journalists are reportedly detained.