Featured on SupChina for February 17, 2020

‘One Person City’: Eerie photos of Shanghai during coronavirus

Nicoco is an American photographer who has been documenting the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai in a photo series called “One Person City” (一个人城市). She has sought to, in her words, “capture the feeling of apocalyptic emptiness.”

Did Plato and the ancient Greeks know about China?

Kaiser Kuo comments: “China” — or, rather, the numerous, fragmented feudatories that remained after the old Zhou state’s crisis in 771 BCE — was in the time of Plato already in what historians call the Warring States Period. The country was very inward-looking.

During coronavirus, China’s music industry finds creative ways to keep going

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China has resulted in the cessation of a number of cultural activities throughout the country. No industry has been hit harder than the live music industry, but in response to venue closures and gig cancellations, many musicians and venues have taken their acts online, where they can put on performances via livestream.

Coronavirus-induced sports postponements continue

Following postponements of Chinese Basketball Association games and the start of the Chinese Super League, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has delayed the Shanghai Grand Prix until further notice. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s highest-profile sports event, the HK Rugby Sevens, has been moved to October.