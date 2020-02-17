Links for Monday, February 17, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
-
What does COVID-19 mean for Europe’s luxury industry?
Coronavirus empties European cities of Chinese tourists / NYT (porous paywall)
Though it is too soon to quantify it precisely, the potential economic impact of the coronavirus is evident nearly everywhere. From the streets of Paris to the wineries of Burgundy, from the German town of Füssen near the fairy tale castle of Neuschwanstein to a shopping outlet in Oxfordshire, England, the numbers of Chinese tourists have visibly dropped since Beijing banned overseas group tours on January 27…
The effects, especially on businesses catering to the ever-growing Chinese market, have been immediate. Last week, the Italian government considered allocating assistance to hard-hit tour operators.
- Shuttered stores, fewer tourists: Luxury feels coronavirus effects / NYT (porous paywall)
-
China’s catering sector hit hard
Catering sector suffers major losses as diners stay away over Lunar New Year / Caixin
Around 95% of caterers experienced major losses over the Lunar New Year, according to an industry association survey, with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak spoiling what would normally be an annual high point for the sector…
Besides losses over the holiday, businesses are likely to face serious cash flow issues and difficulty obtaining financing in the coming months.
-
Contaminated banknotes destroyed
China central bank branch to destroy banknotes from coronavirus-hit sectors / SCMP
- Paper currency collected from hospitals and buses among those targeted by the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) in a public health push.
- Other notes will be disinfected and stored for 14 days before going back into circulation.
-
Private businesses under pressure
Selling frozen dumplings, cutting pay: Chinese businesses struggle to survive coronavirus / WSJ (paywall)
“Private businesses that make up a large and crucial part of the economy have been among the worst hit.”
-
Authorities push for return to work
China’s roads to be toll-free until epidemic ends / Caixin
China’s roads will be toll-free from Monday onward to encourage companies to resume work amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Transport announced Saturday.
The policy will be in force until the epidemic is deemed to be over, the announcement said.
- Slowed by the coronavirus, China Inc. struggles to reopen / NYT (porous paywall)
Airbus is slowly restarting its assembly line in China. General Motors began limited production on Saturday. Toyota followed on Monday morning.
Fitfully and painfully — and with some worried prodding from Beijing — China is trying to reopen for business…
Chinese leaders called this past week for more emphasis on reviving the economy. But many of the factories that have reopened are operating well below capacity, say companies and experts. Quarantines, blocked roads and checkpoints are stopping millions of workers from returning to their jobs. Supply lines have been severed.
-
Retailers offer big online discounts
Consumers seek online retail therapy amid virus winter / Jing Daily
“Starting WeChat flash sale groups…are common techniques [in Chinese] for many brands to use to get rid of in-store inventories and to survive amid the virus crisis.”
-
Millions of chickens culled
Coronavirus fears force China into mass chicken cull / FT (paywall)
China is to begin importing live chickens from the U.S. as feed shortages due to the coronavirus force poultry farms in the world’s second-biggest economy to start culling millions of young birds.
The culling of poultry follows the mass slaughter of pigs in China due to African swine fever over the past year and threatens to worsen a protein shortage in the country that has sparked rising inflation and soaring meat prices…
Farmers have slaughtered at least 100 million young chickens because travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus have blocked shipments of animal feed…
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
-
Biosecurity, and Alipay’s role in developing health systems
China to fast-track biosecurity law in coronavirus aftermath / SCMP
Addressing a meeting with top leadership in Beijing on Friday, President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said China needed to accelerate the introduction of a biosecurity law to safeguard national security. He also called for sweeping improvements to China’s health emergency response system.
Mobile payment giant Alipay announced [in Chinese] on Sunday that it is providing development support for a national health code system which assesses individuals for self-quarantine based on basic health information and travel history which China is preparing to launch as soon as next week.
-
Soy demand is destroying the Amazon
China wants food. Brazil pays the price / Atlantic (porous paywall)
Soy is China’s weak link, the main food commodity it needs from the outside world. The country imports the crop, which it mostly uses to feed its pigs, and Chinese state-owned companies also invest directly in Brazil’s supply chain so the South American country can increase its own exports. This growing hunger for soy has incentivized Brazilian prospectors to keep pace by razing pristine jungle, thereby accelerating deforestation.
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
-
Does Europe have to pick sides?
Stuck in the middle — America urges Europe to join forces against China / Economist (porous paywall)
“But European leaders want to stake out an independent position between the two superpowers.”
Cambridge caught in crossfire of U.S.-China tech war / FT (paywall)
The battle for technological supremacy between China and the U.S. risks damaging Cambridge’s growing reputation as a global centre for innovation, experts have warned, as British and other western universities come under increased scrutiny for their links with Beijing.
“The risk is that we find ourselves stuck between two world powers, trying to appease both,” said Alexi Drew, research associate at the Centre for Science and Security Studies at King’s College London.
- U.S. President Donald Trump warns Germany Huawei 5G deals will put intelligence sharing at risk / SCMP
- Washington puts pressure on Berlin to ban Chinese telecoms company from its network days after accusing Huawei of intellectual property theft.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is cautious on 5G policy, but Britain has agreed to open non-sensitive parts of its network to Huawei.
-
Hongkongers protest COVID-19 clinics
Hundreds in Hong Kong protest against plans to open coronavirus clinics in residential areas / Hong Kong Free Press
“Protests unfolded around Hong Kong over the weekend against government plans to set up designated coronavirus clinics near residential areas.”
-
Pompeo promotes U.S. investment in Angola
Mike Pompeo takes aim at corruption, Chinese investment in Angola / SCMP
-
Hong Kong Police called out for protective gear
Hong Kong Police defend use of protective gear as report claims Force received more than Health Dept / Hong Kong Free Press
The Hong Kong Police Force have defended their requests for protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak, amid criticism that they had been granted more gear than seven other frontline government departments, including — in some cases — the health department.
On Saturday, pro-democracy lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki [郭家麒 Guō Jiāqí] claimed that officers had not participated in tackling the SARS-like outbreak, yet had been given large quantities of protective gear: “The coverall suits that the police need are 20 times more [in quantity] than the Department of Health,” Kwok said.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
Hong Kong’s toilet roll robbers
Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong / AFP via Hong Kong Free Press
“Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police on Monday, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying.”
-
VIDEO: Patients dance off virus anxiety
To cope with anxiety, coronavirus patients do the safety dance / Sixth Tone
“Videos of masked coronavirus patients square dancing with their doctors in full hazmat suits were widely circulated on Chinese social media this week.”
“Our cities are sick, but we will make them better” — popular online video promotes Chinese unity in times of COVID-19 / What’s on Weibo
-
VIDEO: Wuhan’s deserted streets
Film crew documents life in Wuhan amid COVID-19 epidemic / Sixth Tone
Filming the city at the center of the COVID-19 epidemic is a crew that found themselves stranded in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei province, when the city was placed under lockdown on January 23 to contain the virus.
-
Taiwan’s new “spokesdog”
Taiwan uses cuddly mascots like ‘spokesdog’ in coronavirus prevention campaign / SCMP
- Government agencies have embraced cute animals to tackle disinformation and ease public anxiety.
- In contrast, authorities in mainland China are using stern slogans and waging a ‘people’s war.’
- Also see this Facebook post [in Chinese] from Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.
-
China gymnastics team pulls out of World Cup
China gymnastics team pulls out of WCup due to travel ban / Washington Post (porous paywall)
“The Chinese gymnastics team entered into next week’s World Cup in Melbourne has withdrawn from the event due to Australian government travel restrictions put in place to limit the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Saturday.”
Leave a Reply