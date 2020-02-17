Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 17, 2020

Sinica Early Access: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl

In a live show taped at the Asia Society in partnership with ChinaFile, Kaiser talked with prolific author Mara Hvistendahl at the launch event of her latest book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage. Written in the style of a thriller, this page-turner is well researched, admirably balanced, and incredibly timely.

