 Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 17, 2020 - SupChina
Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 17, 2020

Premium Access

sinica early access logo neswletter 2

Sinica Early Access: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl

In a live show taped at the Asia Society in partnership with ChinaFile, Kaiser talked with prolific author Mara Hvistendahl at the launch event of her latest book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage. Written in the style of a thriller, this page-turner is well researched, admirably balanced, and incredibly timely.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 112

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Companies struggle to cope with the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown, top Hubei officials get ousted, and the government takeover of private charity donations causes a stir.  

    New leaks show how China targeted Muslims for internment
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, February 17, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 17, 2020

    New leaks — Uyghurs targeted for behaviors with no connection to ‘separatism’

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 17, 2020

    Beijing prepares for a propaganda, if not medical, victory over COVID-19

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 17, 2020

    Crackdown in the time of COVID-19

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 17, 2020

    New U.S. restrictions on tech sales to China coming

    Alex Smith February 17, 2020

    Vatican still trying to finalize provisional deal with Beijing

    Alex Smith February 17, 2020

