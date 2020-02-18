 Beijing eager to declare COVID-19 contained, but economy may take weeks to restart - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing eager to declare COVID-19 contained, but economy may take weeks to restart

NewsletterPremium Access

pasted image 0 23

Screenshot  — positive vibes on Xinhua News Agency’s home page. The characters mean “Go China!” (中国加油 zhōngguó jiāyóu)

For a week now, top officials in Beijing have been thinking up new ways to vaguely describe progress in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. A week ago, just a day before the change in diagnostic criteria made the data more opaque, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said that the situation had shown “positive changes” (积极变化 jījí biànhuà). Yesterday, Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 noted “positive results” (积极成效 jījí chéngxiào), as other officials praised the number of cured cases surpassing 10,000 and the official number of infections outside of Hubei declining.

Today, Xi used the phrase “visible progress” (明显成效 míngxiǎn chéngxiào) in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to describe the state of epidemic control. He added that the immense efforts of China had “effectively stopped” (有效阻止 yǒuxiào zǔzhǐ) the global spread of the virus (English, Chinese).

In a commentary titled “Coronavirus won’t stop China’s march towards rejuvenation,” Xinhua repeats many of the same notes, and adds, “It is widely agreed among domestic economists that the outbreak will not undermine the fundamentals of China’s highly resilient economy.”

However, it may be too early to tell what the longer-term effects of the outbreak may be. In the news today:

Less than one third of China’s 291 million migrant workers — citizens with household registration in rural areas but who work in towns and cities — had returned from their hometowns by last Friday, Liú Xiǎomíng 刘小明, a vice-transport minister, said at the weekend.

The transport ministry said passenger traffic on China’s roads, railways and aeroplanes was 12 million people on Sunday, about 20 percent of the volume on the same day a year earlier.

  • Despite some businesses getting approval to reopen in eastern provinces, “the difficulties come from things like labor shortages stemming from people being prevented from moving around as more cities in China are locked down,” Caixin reports. “One executive at a Hangzhou retail exporter said the green light from local authorities would do little to address its biggest problems, which were supply disruptions and a lack of workers.”
  • “Just 34% of nearly 1,000 small and medium-sized firms said they could survive for a month on current cashflow, a recent survey by Tsinghua University and Peking University showed,” per Reuters. “There could be big layoffs,” added a Beijing-based chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
Another prominent Wuhan doctor dies from COVID-19 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn February 18, 2020

Another prominent Wuhan doctor dies from COVID-19

Lucas Niewenhuis February 18, 2020

U.S. designates Chinese state media as ‘foreign missions’

Jeremy Goldkorn February 18, 2020

Trump pans ‘the always used National Security excuse’ for trade restrictions

Lucas Niewenhuis February 18, 2020

Xiaomi launches high-end phone, asks for 5 billion yuan loan

Caroline Stetson February 18, 2020

Will Beijing let the NBA back in?

Lucas Niewenhuis February 18, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.