Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Dear Access member,

We’re accepting nominations for the Rising Star awards to be handed out at our Women’s Conference in New York on May 5. These awards honor female rising stars in business, the arts, media, academia, and the nonprofit sector. Submit your entries (or questions about the award) to events@supchina.com by April 5. Winners will be announced at the conference.

Our word of the day is “Go China!” (中国加油 zhōngguó jiāyóu — literally, “add oil” or “step on the gas!”)

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief