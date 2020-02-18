Links for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Facial recognition technology can see through masks now
China’s facial-recognition tech can crack masked faces amid coronavirus / Quartz (porous paywall)
In unwelcome news for protesters everywhere, some Chinese artificial-intelligence companies are announcing their technology can now identify people even when they’re wearing face masks, as part of their efforts to adapt to the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
China’s SenseTime, the world’s most valuable AI startup, said earlier this month (in Chinese) that it was rolling out a facial-recognition product that incorporates thermal imaging cameras to help spot people with elevated temperatures, and send pop-up alerts to users of the software…[F]or building access control, its software can identify people even while they’re wearing masks with a “high accuracy,” said the release, as well as flag people who aren’t wearing the protective coverings and require them to wear a mask to gain access to a building.
Tesla eyes low-cost batteries
Tesla in talks to use CATL’s cobalt-free batteries in China-made cars — sources / Reuters
Tesla is in advanced stages of talks to use batteries from CATL that contain no cobalt — one of the most expensive metals in electric vehicle (EV) batteries — in cars made at its China plant, people familiar with the matter said.
Adoption would mark the first time for the U.S. automaker to include so-called lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in its lineup, as it seeks to lower production costs amid faltering overall EV sales in China.
New monetary and economic measures announced
China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy / Reuters
An overview of the monetary and economic policies put in place by the government and central bank since the outbreak. Most recent measures include:
- The People’s Bank of China said on February 17 it was lowering the rate on 200 billion yuan ($28.65 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to financial institutions by 10 basis points to 3.15% from 3.25% previously.
- Firms in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, will not have to pay pensions, jobless and work-injury insurance until June, state television quoted the cabinet as saying on February 18.
Virus shmirus
New Chinese fund attracts $17 billion; trading undeterred by virus / Reuters
“A Chinese fund [launched by Foresight Fund Management Co] attracted about 120 billion yuan ($17.14 billion) of subscriptions on its first day, on Tuesday, 20 times the sales target, a source said, underscoring investor enthusiasm despite the coronavirus.”
Didi to launch Sydney service
Didi to launch ride-hailing services in Sydney next month / Caixin
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which currently has operations in seven Australian cities, will “start operations in Sydney from March 16, as the COVID-19 epidemic cripples its business in its home market, the company said in a statement.”
HSBC plans major layoffs
HSBC plans to cut 35,000 jobs, weighed down by virus and Hong Kong unrest / NYT (porous paywall)
The London-based bank said on Tuesday that it aimed to cut $4.5 billion in costs as it faces headwinds that include the coronavirus outbreak in China and months of political strife in Hong Kong, one of its most important bases.
Walmart not lowering sales forecasts
Walmart says it’s not lowering forecast because of coronavirus / NYT (porous paywall)
Walmart said on Tuesday that while it continued to monitor the coronavirus outbreak in China and around the world, the company was not lowering its sales forecast for this year.
The announcement, released with Walmart’s fourth-quarter earnings, that the coronavirus had not yet affected the outlook for the world’s largest retailer came one day after Apple warned of a slowdown.
ByteDance to get gaming head
ByteDance appoints dedicated head of gaming: report / TechNode
“TikTok owner ByteDance will appoint an executive to exclusively lead its fledgling gaming business, Reuters reported on Friday, signaling its ambitions to take a larger share of the lucrative mobile gaming market dominated by Tencent and Netease.”
How Alibaba survived SARS
How Alibaba made it through SARS / TechNode
In a translation of a Huasheng Taolue article [in Chinese], TechNode provides a breakdown of how Alibaba navigated its way through the SARS epidemic.
Britain slammed for inviting Xinjiang-linked surveillance firm
Britain slammed for inviting Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision to security fair / SCMP
- Tech company has been blacklisted by U.S. over alleged links to internment camps in Xinjiang.
- Some critics hope U.K. Home Office will reconsider ‘disappointing’ decision to allow Hikvision to attend government-backed event.
Wanda considers selling Ironman
Wanda sports weighs sale of Ironman Triathlon business / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Wanda Sports Group Co., the China-based sports marketing and event promoter, is considering selling the Ironman triathlon business it bought in 2015, according to people familiar with the matter… Wanda Sports is seeking to fetch about $1 billion for the triathlon business, one of the people said.
VIDEO: Drop in forecast commodity demand
Goldman says commodity demand environment in China is ‘dire’ / Bloomberg
IEA predicts that global oil demand will drop in the first quarter of this year, marking the first drop in a decade, before rebounding in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie agrees that demand for commodities is dire, and that oil will likely be down in the first quarter, but says it is hard to get a clear reading on the exact drop in Chinese oil demand.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
COVID-19 drug trial updates
More than 80 clinical trials launch to test coronavirus treatments / Nature
China has more than 80 running or pending clinical trials on potential treatments for COVID-19, the illness caused by a coronavirus that has thus far killed nearly 1,400 people and infected more than 48,000 across China.
New pharmaceutical drugs are listed beside thousand-year-old traditional therapies in a public registry of China’s clinical trials, which is growing every day. There is no known cure, and doctors are eager to help those with the disease — but scientists caution that only carefully conducted trials will determine which measures work.
Clinical trials being conducted in Wuhan to test Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug, a promising remedy for the new coronavirus, are going more slowly than hoped for as the drugmaker struggles to recruit qualified patients, underscoring the challenges in quickly developing drugs during outbreaks.
COVID-19 more likely than SARS to bind to human cells
Coronavirus up to 20 times more likely than SARS to bind to human cells, study suggests / SCMP
- New strain appears to be more readily transmitted from human to human than SARS, Texas researchers find.
- Further studies needed to explore human host cells’ role in spread between people, the report says.
Interview with infectious disease expert
U.S. epidemiologist who traveled to China to investigate coronavirus relays findings / NPR
An interview with Columbia University epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin, who traveled to China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Taiwanese firm teams up with U.S. to develop coronavirus vaccine / Focus Taiwan
“Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (MVC) announced Monday that it has teamed up with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 coronavirus.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Censorship and repression in response to the coronavirus crisis
In coronavirus fight, China sidelines an ally: Its own people / NYT (porous paywall)
“The outbreak has exposed the powerlessness of private charities, civic groups and others who could help the effort but whom the Communist Party considers rivals,” Li Yuan writes.
China is paying a heavy price for coronavirus because of lack of free speech, says leading professor / SCMP
“I hope the heavy price [of the outbreak] will make Chinese authorities come to realise that without press freedom, people will live in distress and the government in mendacity,” He Weifang, a professor of law at Peking University, wrote in an article shared with friends via the social media network WeChat on Monday.
- China stifles foreign internet to control coronavirus coverage / FT (paywall)
Chinese diplomats defend coronavirus response
China’s top diplomats ramp up defence of Beijing amid coronavirus crisis / SCMP
NPR’s interview with Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai about the coronavirus / NPR
“You see, we believe in openness, but openness does not mean that you could say anything under any circumstances,” Cui opined, when asked about whether the government was wrong to silence Li Wenliang.
More reports on the Karakax papers
Leaked records expose how Uyghurs are judged and detained / CNN
LEAK: Secret documents show how China targets Muslims for ‘re-education’ camps — and spies on their families / VICE
Is Taiwan’s army in a “crisis it can barely admit exists”?
Taiwan’s army is a hollow shell after end of conscription / Foreign Policy (porous paywall)
According to a Taiwanese army lieutenant colonel in active service, who asked for only his last name, Lin, to be used, all the army’s front-line combat units he knows of—including armor, mechanized infantry, and artillery troops—currently have effective manpower levels of between 60 and 80 percent. This figure is consistent with Taiwanese media reports, which cite MND figures provided to Taiwan’s parliament, the Legislative Yuan, acknowledging that few front-line units have more than 80 percent of their positions filled.
“That number might not seem so bad until you realize it means at least a third of your tanks are useless in a war because there’s no one to man them,” said Lin, who most recently served as a battalion commander within one of army’s armor brigades.
ESSAY: How Bloomberg keeps on China’s good side
When Bloomberg News’s reporting on China was challenged, Bloomberg tried to ruin me for speaking out / Intercept
Scholar and journalist Leta Hong Fincher writes:
I am one of the many women Mike Bloomberg’s company tried to silence through nondisclosure agreements. The funny thing is, I never even worked for Bloomberg.
But my story shows the lengths that the Bloomberg machine will go to in order to avoid offending Beijing. Bloomberg’s company, Bloomberg LP, is so dependent on the vast China market for its business that its lawyers threatened to devastate my family financially if I didn’t sign an NDA silencing me about how Bloomberg News killed a story critical of Chinese Communist Party leaders. It was only when I hired Edward Snowden’s lawyers in Hong Kong that Bloomberg LP eventually called off their hounds after many attempts to intimidate me.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
New incentive for COVID-19 medical workers: points for their kids’ exams
Children of Hubei medical workers to receive 10 extra points on high school enrolment examination / What’s on Weibo
Hubei authorities announced new measures on Tuesday to encourage and support the work of Hubei’s front-line medical workers during the coronavirus crisis. One of these measures, rewarding the children of medical staff an extra ten points in their zhongkao [中考 zhōng kǎo] examination, became a somewhat controversial top trending topic on Chinese social media today.
The zhongkao is an important academic examination in China taken during the last year of junior high school, right before entering education institutions at the senior high school level…
On Weibo, one announcement of the new measure published by Chinese news source The Paper [in Chinese] received over 938,000 likes and more than 11,000 comments. Many Weibo users do not agree with the policy.
Schools closed indefinitely, tests canceled
Shanghai schools to remain closed, online classes start March 2 / That’s Shanghai
“Primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will remain closed for the foreseeable future and will start offering online classes starting on March 2.”
Schools in China are closed indefinitely because of the coronavirus, so students are taking classes online / Washington Post (porous paywall)
SAT for Chinese students scrapped, dashing dreams of foreign education / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“The College Board, which organizes the standardized Scholastic Assessment Test, or SAT, for admission to colleges in the U.S., canceled the March 14 test for all registered students traveling from China to other locations for the exam…”
TOEFL, GRE tests cancelled for March / China Daily
