Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 18, 2020

The China Marketing Podcast: The secrets behind a fast-growing Chinese DTC brand

The rise of Chinese domestic brands is one of the defining business stories of the last decade. Listening to Mia Wang, the CEO of the popular Chinese women’s fitness apparel brand MAIA ACTIVE, it is easy to see why domestic brands are doing so well.

The China in Africa Podcast: View From Beijing: How the COVID-19 crisis is impacting China-Africa trade

So far, Africa has not seen an outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has killed more than 1,000 people in China, and infected tens of thousands across the country. However, the impact from a contagion half a world away is causing economic distress in a growing number of African countries.

In this episode, Walter Ruigu of the Beijing-based consultancy CAMAL Group joins Eric to discuss how the crisis is impacting his clients in half a dozen African countries and why he’s optimistic that goods and trade will start to move again within the next week or two.