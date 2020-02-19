 Editor's note for Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Dear Access member,

Our annual Women’s Conference is set for May 5 in New York. Discounted early-bird tickets are on sale today: Click here for more information and to reserve your space.

If you’re looking for a way to donate money or medical supplies to Wuhan, the China General Chamber of Commerce – U.S.A. has appropriated $30,000 to purchase surgical-grade masks and other essential medical supplies to donate to hospitals in Wuhan, and is taking donations of both cash and medical supplies. It is also being transparent about how the donations are being distributed, providing regular updates.

Did you enjoy our Sinica Podcast with author Paul French about his book City of Devils: A Shanghai Noir? If the answer is yes, you’ll like Paul’s new audiobook, Murders of Old China. It’s on Audible: If you don’t already have an account, you can register and listen to the audiobook for free.  

Our word of the day is maliciously slander and attack China (恶意抹黑攻击中国 èyì mǒhēi gōngjī zhōngguó).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Beijing expels three Wall Street Journal reporters Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

