 Links for February 20, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Links for February 20, 2020

Premium Access

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The U.S. card giants face a steep uphill climb in a payments market dominated by local incumbents. Besides UnionPay’s preeminence in bank cards, local fintech giants Ant Financial (through its Alipay digital wallet) and WeChat Pay (owned by Tencent) process the vast majority of mobile payments in China.

With that in mind, even optimists may have to concede the glass is not half full for U.S. credit card firms in China. Perhaps one-eighth full at best would be a more accurate estimate.

Business leaders and economists in China are increasingly saying, Enough. While China must stop the outbreak, they argue, some of its methods are hurting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people while contributing little to the containment effort.

“Strike a balance that is conducive to protecting lives,” wrote James Liang [梁建章 Liáng Jiànzhāng], the executive chairman of Trip.com, China’s dominant online travel agency, in a widely circulated essay this week.

Chinese Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 told local governments to make sure farmers don’t miss the crucial grain planting season during a critical time for controlling the spread of coronavirus…

“If we miss the planting season, we’ll be unable to make up for it, which will have an impact on the economic foundation and social stability of the whole year,” Li said in a release [in Chinese] posted on the government’s website on Wednesday.

The stock market has barely reacted despite the idling of countless factories in China as workers are quarantine… The S&P 500 is actually up 5.6% from its levels at the end of January…

In effect, stock investors seem to be betting that the Fed will bail them out of any damage that the virus might to do to corporate profits and the world economy.

Bond investors who put their faith in Chinese state-owned enterprises are swallowing another bitter pill, just two months after an earlier wake-up call.

This week, the province of Qinghai persuaded a narrow majority of investors holding dollar debt with a face value of $850 million to sell their holdings for as little as 37 cents on the dollar.

The need to get the economy moving again while controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has pitted the interests of national and local governments and business owners against each other. China’s workers meanwhile have been left in limbo, uncertain of whether or not they can return to work and the dangers they face if they do.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

One of China’s foremost public health experts has said officials should prepare for the possibility that the deadly new coronavirus may continue to infect people in the long term.

Wáng Chén 王辰, a renowned respiratory expert and vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that outbreaks of the disease known as COVID-19 could keep occurring in the future in a similar way to seasonal flu.

As China doubles down on its efforts to control the coronavirus epidemic, patients with other conditions that require urgent medical attention have emerged as particularly vulnerable, facing difficulties in receiving treatment and securing drugs.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

In 2015, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau announced it planned to purchase equipment from the U.S.-based biotechnology company Promega for the purpose of analyzing DNA and adding it to a national database, according to Chinese government procurement documents [in Chinese].

  • Loans from two development banks fell by 71% last year to $3.2 billion with three projects in Guinea, Nigeria and Turkey the only ones to benefit.
  • Concern is growing both in China and abroad about the sustainability of its lending practices.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, has objected to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit there to attend the statehood day on Thursday, saying it is “firmly opposed” to his trip as it violated Beijing’s “territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust.”

More than 450,000 signatures have been collected for the second-phase petition of a campaign to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu [韩国瑜 Hán Guóyú] with that number expected to surpass 500,000 by the middle of next month, Wecare Kaohsiung founder Aaron Yin [尹立 Yǐn Lì] said yesterday, urging Han to “know when to quit.”

  • VIDEO: The story of Hong Kong
    Vigil: Hong Kong on the brink / ChinaFile
    Scholar Jeffrey Wasserstrom talks about his new book on Hong Kong’s history of political resistance and protest since the 1980s, Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink. 

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Ten facts about Wuhan
    Wuhan trivia / World of Chinese
    The World of Chinese gives 10 facts about Wuhan, the city at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak. The piece notes, among other things, that Wuhan is the largest college town in the world, the home of the oldest modern university in China (maybe), known as the “Chicago of China,” and the home of many of China’s Olympic divers.
  • Global Sinophobia continues to spread amid outbreak
    Sinophobia: How a virus reveals the many ways China is feared / BBC

Sammi Yang first realised something wasn’t right when she showed up at her doctor’s in Berlin, and was immediately barred from entering the building.

Other patients were buzzed in through the clinic’s door, while Ms Yang, a make-up artist from China, had to wait outside in the January cold. Eventually her doctor emerged. Her first words were: “This isn’t personal but…”

  • The woman who built China’s first computer
    The computer pioneer who built modern China / BBC
    “In April 1960, China’s first home-grown electronic digital general purpose computer — the Model 107 — went live. Xià Péisù 夏培肃, the machine’s engineer and designer, had just made history.”
    Share
    Sinica Podcast: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editors note for February 20, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 20, 2020

    China continues to rail against Wall Street Journal, and targets Kathmandu Post

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 20, 2020

    Another change in COVID-19 diagnostic criteria

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 20, 2020

    Sony roasted for ad that implies professional-grade cameras are too complex for women

    Jiayun Feng February 20, 2020

    Sinica Podcast: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl

    The editors February 20, 2020

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 19, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.