Links for February 20, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Mastercard and American Express

Prepare to be underwhelmed: Mastercard makes a belated arrival in China / SupChina

The U.S. card giants face a steep uphill climb in a payments market dominated by local incumbents. Besides UnionPay’s preeminence in bank cards, local fintech giants Ant Financial (through its Alipay digital wallet) and WeChat Pay (owned by Tencent) process the vast majority of mobile payments in China. With that in mind, even optimists may have to concede the glass is not half full for U.S. credit card firms in China. Perhaps one-eighth full at best would be a more accurate estimate.

See also: Can American Express really operate in China? on SupChina.

Outbreak containment efforts must “strike a balance” — business leaders

As China fights the coronavirus, some say it has gone too far / NYT (porous paywall)

Business leaders and economists in China are increasingly saying, Enough. While China must stop the outbreak, they argue, some of its methods are hurting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people while contributing little to the containment effort. “Strike a balance that is conducive to protecting lives,” wrote James Liang [梁建章 Liáng Jiànzhāng], the executive chairman of Trip.com, China’s dominant online travel agency, in a widely circulated essay this week.

Chinese Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 told local governments to make sure farmers don’t miss the crucial grain planting season during a critical time for controlling the spread of coronavirus… “If we miss the planting season, we’ll be unable to make up for it, which will have an impact on the economic foundation and social stability of the whole year,” Li said in a release [in Chinese] posted on the government’s website on Wednesday.

U.S. stock market doesn’t seem fussed about COVID-19…

Why the stock market isn’t too worried about coronavirus / NYT (porous paywall)

The stock market has barely reacted despite the idling of countless factories in China as workers are quarantine… The S&P 500 is actually up 5.6% from its levels at the end of January… In effect, stock investors seem to be betting that the Fed will bail them out of any damage that the virus might to do to corporate profits and the world economy.

…While Chinese investors swallow a bitter pill

Investors fume as China develops new playbook for state-backed bonds / WSJ (paywall)

Bond investors who put their faith in Chinese state-owned enterprises are swallowing another bitter pill, just two months after an earlier wake-up call. This week, the province of Qinghai persuaded a narrow majority of investors holding dollar debt with a face value of $850 million to sell their holdings for as little as 37 cents on the dollar.

Employees left in limbo

Workers in limbo as authorities struggle for a coherent coronavirus policy / China Labour Bulletin

The need to get the economy moving again while controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has pitted the interests of national and local governments and business owners against each other. China’s workers meanwhile have been left in limbo, uncertain of whether or not they can return to work and the dangers they face if they do.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

COVID-19 may return like seasonal flu

Coronavirus infections may recur, expert says / Caixin

One of China’s foremost public health experts has said officials should prepare for the possibility that the deadly new coronavirus may continue to infect people in the long term. Wáng Chén 王辰, a renowned respiratory expert and vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that outbreaks of the disease known as COVID-19 could keep occurring in the future in a similar way to seasonal flu.

As China doubles down on its efforts to control the coronavirus epidemic, patients with other conditions that require urgent medical attention have emerged as particularly vulnerable, facing difficulties in receiving treatment and securing drugs.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Xi still set to visit South Korea

China’s Xi still due to visit South Korea in coming months, despite virus: Yonhap / Reuters

“There have been no changes in plans for Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 to visit South Korea in the first half of this year, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has hit both countries.”

China’s Xi still due to visit South Korea in coming months, despite virus: Yonhap / Reuters “There have been no changes in plans for Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 to visit South Korea in the first half of this year, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has hit both countries.” U.S. firm sold DNA sequencers to Xinjiang

American company sold DNA sequencers to security officials in Xinjiang, documents show / ChinaFile

In 2015, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau announced it planned to purchase equipment from the U.S.-based biotechnology company Promega for the purpose of analyzing DNA and adding it to a national database, according to Chinese government procurement documents [in Chinese].

Massive drop in Chinese loans to energy projects

Chinese lenders turn off the taps on international energy projects as ‘debt trap diplomacy’ criticisms mount / SCMP

Loans from two development banks fell by 71% last year to $3.2 billion with three projects in Guinea, Nigeria and Turkey the only ones to benefit.

Concern is growing both in China and abroad about the sustainability of its lending practices.

China accuses India of violating its “territorial sovereignty”

China objects to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh / Times of India

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, has objected to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit there to attend the statehood day on Thursday, saying it is “firmly opposed” to his trip as it violated Beijing’s “territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust.”

Petition to recall Kaosiung mayor close to target

Signatures for petition to recall Han pass 450,000 / Taipei TImes

More than 450,000 signatures have been collected for the second-phase petition of a campaign to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu [韩国瑜 Hán Guóyú] with that number expected to surpass 500,000 by the middle of next month, Wecare Kaohsiung founder Aaron Yin [尹立 Yǐn Lì] said yesterday, urging Han to “know when to quit.”

VIDEO: The story of Hong Kong

Vigil: Hong Kong on the brink / ChinaFile

Scholar Jeffrey Wasserstrom talks about his new book on Hong Kong’s history of political resistance and protest since the 1980s, Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Ten facts about Wuhan

Wuhan trivia / World of Chinese

The World of Chinese gives 10 facts about Wuhan, the city at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak. The piece notes, among other things, that Wuhan is the largest college town in the world, the home of the oldest modern university in China (maybe), known as the “Chicago of China,” and the home of many of China’s Olympic divers.

Wuhan trivia / World of Chinese The World of Chinese gives 10 facts about Wuhan, the city at the center of the COVID-19 outbreak. The piece notes, among other things, that Wuhan is the largest college town in the world, the home of the oldest modern university in China (maybe), known as the “Chicago of China,” and the home of many of China’s Olympic divers. Global Sinophobia continues to spread amid outbreak

Sinophobia: How a virus reveals the many ways China is feared / BBC

Sammi Yang first realised something wasn’t right when she showed up at her doctor’s in Berlin, and was immediately barred from entering the building. Other patients were buzzed in through the clinic’s door, while Ms Yang, a make-up artist from China, had to wait outside in the January cold. Eventually her doctor emerged. Her first words were: “This isn’t personal but…”