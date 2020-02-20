 Sinica Podcast: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl - SupChina
Sinica Podcast: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl

Sinica Podcast: Chinese industrial espionage and FBI profiling and overreach, with Mara Hvistendahl

In a live show taped at the Asia Society, in partnership with ChinaFile, Kaiser sat down to chat with prolific author Mara Hvistendahl at the launch event of her latest book, The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage. Written in the style of a thriller, this page-turner is well researched, admirably balanced, and timely.

The China in Africa Podcast: Nigeria doesn’t want to have to choose between the U.S. and China

Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant on new media to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, joined Eric and Cobus to discuss the delicate balancing act that Nigeria and other African countries are having to do to maximize their countries’ national interests with both the U.S. and China.

    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

