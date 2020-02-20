 Sony roasted for ad that implies professional-grade cameras are too complex for women - SupChina
Sony roasted for ad that implies professional-grade cameras are too complex for women

A social media post from Sony China has seriously backfired as the Chinese internet lit up to accuse the company of using gender stereotypes to sell products to its male customers.

The controversial post, which appeared on Sony China’s official Weibo account on February 15, contains an innocuous photo of various camera lenses by Sony and a description that reads, “When your girlfriend quizzes you about lipstick shades again, just fire back with questions about these lenses.”

The ad quickly went viral on Weibo, eliciting a deluge of criticism (in Chinese).

—Jiayun Feng

    Links for February 20, 2020
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

