Links for Friday, February 21, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Small U.S. firms feel COVID-19 impact…

Not just Nike and Apple; Small U.S. firms disrupted by China virus / WSJ (paywall)

“Small U.S. businesses that sell everything from bicycles to custom software are struggling with the ripple effects of the coronavirus epidemic, which has disrupted global supply chains and left Chinese factories closed or short-staffed.”

Ping An on coronavirus impact on China economy and business / CNBC

Ping An Insurance’s Jessica Tan tells CNBC how the company’s technology expertise has given it an edge amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, she added that “What we see about the impact in virus, particularly in the first half, will definitely impact the economy.”

Tan’s comments came a day after Ping An posted earnings that missed expectations despite a more than 39% surge in its 2019 net profit.

Alibaba-owned livestreaming platform Taobao Live sees rapid growth amid outbreak / Caixin

“Taobao Live, a livestreaming arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba, grew dramatically in February, as a result of many Chinese bricks-and-mortar businesses trying to digitize their marketing and sales activities in order to make up for losses caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Foxconn allows Henan workers to return to its Zhengzhou complex / Caixin

Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn is gradually resuming production at a key complex in the central city of Zhengzhou that was closed because of the new coronavirus outbreak… More than 6,600 workers from less-affected areas of Henan are allowed to restart work without quarantine, while those from more-impacted places are subject to a 14-day quarantine at home before working.

Restaurants are closed, but grocery stores can’t handle demand

As virus forces restaurants to close, busy grocers take on their staff / Caixin

As consumers dine at home, by choice or not, the country’s restaurants are struggling while grocers are finding themselves short of staff in the face of a spike in demand. Some companies have decided to team up to tackle this issue, with out-of-work catering staff being reallocated to supermarkets… According to Caixin’s calculations, nearly 10,000 employees from a dozens of catering companies have been temporarily transferred this month.

Nobody is buying real estate

China’s property market grinds to a halt amid coronavirus curbs / Caixin

Offering discounts to shift unsold homes is nothing new in China’s real-estate industry. But property giant China Evergrande Group’s announcement this week that it would slash prices on new apartments in 613 developments underscores the depth of the crisis that’s engulfed the industry as the coronavirus epidemic has brought large swathes of the economy to a halt. For the last three weeks, developers across the country have seen home transactions slump to virtually zero.

COVID-19 disruption on world economy less than expected

Coronavirus impact on global economy more muted than expected / WSJ (paywall)

“The coronavirus epidemic that began in China is taking a toll on businesses in Europe and Japan, but the initial impact has been more modest than feared, according to surveys released Friday.”

China firms in $10 billion share sale rush as funding rules eased amid virus worries / Reuters

Listed Chinese companies are queuing up to issue shares and have already announced plans to raise more than $10 billion in the past week after fundraising rules were relaxed to help ease cash strains caused by the coronavirus. More than 50 companies, including Bank of Ningbo and battery maker Yinghe Technology, have published as of Thursday fresh or revised plans to raise as much as 73 billion yuan ($10.4 billion) through private placements, according to Reuters calculations. The new rules allow companies to sell shares worth up to 30% of their share capital via private placements compared with 20% previously. The number of investors allowed to participate in such placements was lifted to 35 from 10.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

The strain on China’s healthcare system

COVID-19 highlights need for better infectious disease clinics / Sixth Tone

Even in major cities like Wuhan, few hospitals have negative pressure rooms, and over the past month desperate staff [in Chinese] have had to cobble together makeshift infectious disease clinics with temporary ventilation equipment or by shutting off their central heating systems and opening windows in sick wards in the middle of winter.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Europe responds to latest Xinjiang leak

Uyghur persecution: German politicians condemn China′s ′modern slave exploitation machine′ / DW

The German government’s commissioner for global religious freedom, Markus Grübel, called for an independent investigation by the United Nations, and said:

We cannot accept the forced assimilation that the Chinese government exercises on the Uyghurs… People are detained for their beliefs, children are separated from their parents, and the Chinese government monitors all areas of life. Under these circumstances, a humane life can no longer take place.

European court urges Bulgaria to refrain from expelling Uyghurs, citing rights violations / Radio Free Asia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday urged Bulgaria to refrain from repatriating ethnic Uyghurs seeking asylum back to China, saying that doing so would put them at risk of persecution and constitute violations of its obligations as a member of the European Union.

Huawei asks U.S. government for transparency

Huawei pushes U.S. to release secret files on HSBC-Meng Wanzhou ties as legal battle broadens / SCMP

Huawei Technologies has asked the U.S. government to release a long list of documents related to the extradition case against chief financial officer Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, according to a letter filed by the company’s U.S. lawyers to the Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Op-ed: What China hopes to signal to its citizens by expelling U.S. journalists

Why China is picking on the Wall Street Journal and American journalists / Washington Post (porous paywall)

Isaac Stone Fish writes:

But by attacking a U.S. media company instead of the State Department, China subtly and inaccurately conveys to Chinese citizens — the most important target of Beijing’s messages — that the U.S. government controls American media.

Op-ed: Jimmy Lai blasts the Communist Party

China’s facade of stability / WSJ (paywall)

Independent publisher and nemesis of the Party Jimmy Lai writes:

There exists today no vaccine for the coronavirus now engulfing China. That is a challenge for President Xi Jinping as he struggles to contain it. But the spread of the coronavirus has revealed a truth that poses a much greater risk to Mr. Xi: There is no cure for Chinese communism except the collapse of the party.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Video of pregnant nurse triggers online anger

