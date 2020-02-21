Trade war craziness

It’s day 596 of the U.S.-China techno-trade war.

China could purchase much less U.S. farm product than thought, according to new estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reports the Washington Post.

At a news conference later at the event, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that enforcing China’s purchase commitments in the trade deal remained a concern and that variables such as the coronavirus outbreak made predictions difficult.

Perhaps in response, the American president tweeted:

IF OUR FORMALLY TARGETED FARMERS NEED ADDITIONAL AID UNTIL SUCH TIME AS THE TRADE DEALS WITH CHINA, MEXICO, CANADA AND OTHERS FULLY KICK IN, THAT AID WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, PAID FOR OUT OF THE MASSIVE TARIFF MONEY COMING INTO THE USA!

—Jeremy Goldkorn