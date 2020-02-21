Week in Review for Friday, February 21, 2020

Listen

Ep. 61: Getting educated on China K-12 tutoring edtech

Episode 61 of Tech Buzz China is on K-12 edtech entrepreneurs, who are seeing their businesses grow instead of shrink in the wake of the coronavirus. Co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu discuss top trends and the key players before the virus hit, and how they are responding now. In 2018, the raging headline was that half…