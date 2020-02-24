 Editor's note for Monday, February 24, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Monday, February 24, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Our word of the day is pandemic (大流行病 dà liúxíng bìng), which the WHO says COVID-19 is not — see below.

You might enjoy Humans of Wuhan, a website and Twitter account that tells “everyday stories happening in Wuhan and other regions affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.”

Thanks to an Access member for this correction about our top story in the last Access newsletter: “Norbert Roettgen would actually not replace Merkel but Kramp Karrenbauer who was the leader of the CDU during the last few months. Merkel retired as head of the CDU in 2018…” 

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

