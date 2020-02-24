Links for Monday, February 24, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

China’s commercial livestreaming industry reached 433.8 billion yuan in 2019 and is expected to double this year. “Everyone knows livestreaming is an emerging e-commerce trend, but we never thought of it as urgent,” Sun says. “The epidemic pushed us to embrace this innovative channel.”

AI startup raises $42 million

Chinese AI firm Laiye secures $42 million in series C funding round / Caixin

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Laiye has closed a $42 million series C funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lightspeed China Partners, Laiye said in a public WeChat post [in Chinese] Monday.

Wuhan company IPOs in Shanghai

Snack shop serves up first IPO from Wuhan since COVID-19 outbreak took hold / Caixin

[Wuhan’s] first corporate resident to list so far this year, a packaged snack chain called Bestore Co. Ltd.…raised 488 million yuan through the listing, and has a market value of more than 6.8 billion yuan, or nearly $1 billion, following the strong debut.

Blacklist removal of a Chinese company in the U.S.

U.S. allows China’s iflytek to resume purchases of american-made medical products during outbreak / Caixin

The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved a request by Chinese artificial intelligence firm iFlyTek to exempt it from a trade blacklist, iFlyTek said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday. The exemption will enable iFlyTek to buy American-made medical supplies to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak in China, where the epidemic has so far claimed more than 2,500 lives, according to the filing.

Cheap electricity for struggling manufacturers

China cuts power prices to support struggling manufacturers / Caixin

Two of China’s largest power distributors will cut electricity rates for most of their business customers by an average of 5%, in Beijing’s latest move to assist manufacturers…State Grid said it wouldn’t pass the cost of the cuts to the companies that supply it with power, nor would it force the cost onto local government funds that are also a major recipient of the fees consumers and businesses pay for electricity.

Impact of coronavirus on Russia

How is the coronavirus affecting Russia’s economy? / Russia Beyond

As for Russia, the spread of the virus, against which there is no vaccine yet, will have an inevitable impact: China accounts for over 12% of all Russian exports…Thus on February 3, Magnit,one of the major retail chains in Russia, announced that it was no longer importing fruit and vegetables from China, owing to the threat of the spread of the virus and the additional complications in logistics.

Businesses that depend on China are shriveling, hotels once full of Chinese guests stand empty and the local university, once a magnet for paying pupils from China, is struggling to cope…

Pet food ban lifted

China lifts import restriction on some pet food from U.S. / Reuters

“China has removed a ban on imports of pet food containing ruminant ingredients from the United States, according to a notice released by customs.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Travel restrictions impact beekeepers

China’s beekeepers feel the sting of COVID-19 epidemic / Sixth Tone

The novel coronavirus that had killed over 2,100 people in China as of Thursday is also gradually claiming another victim: China’s beekeeping industry. In a notice [in Chinese] February 15, the country’s top beekeeping body, the Apicultural Science Association of China, mourned the death of a beekeeper who reportedly killed himself after all of his bees died of starvation in the southern Yunnan province, as local travel restrictions had made it impossible to buy feed for the colony or relocate it to an area where they could feed naturally.

The case against travel bans

Virus travel bans are inevitable but ineffective / Foreign Policy (porous paywall)

Global health experts overwhelmingly decry travel and trade restrictions as bad policy and irresponsible violations of international law. Yet governments continue to implement them, even though scientific evidence — and economic self-interest — advises otherwise. If experts can’t reliably prevent such restrictions, they must take steps to mitigating their most harmful effects.

Why travel restrictions aren’t stopping the coronavirus / National Geographic (paywall)

Matteo Chinazzi, a network scientist at Northeastern University, has co-developed a way to judge the effectiveness of COVID-19 travel bans, both within and against mainland China… Overall, the model suggests that the Wuhan lockdown only delayed the global progression of the epidemic by three to five days. Such delays aren’t worthless, given that they provide precious time to coordinate a response. But their limited effectiveness should be no surprise, considering research conducted on the last two decades’ worth of outbreaks.

Crisis line for medical staff

For China’s overwhelmed doctors, an understanding voice across the ocean / NYT (porous paywall)

The most important thing that we’ll try to do is to provide a space and listen and provide empathy to what they have to say”, said Erjing Cui, a Seattle psychotherapist, [who] volunteers for Yòngxīn Kàngyì 用心抗疫, a crisis line [for all] “overworked, overstressed medical staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Chinese biotech in fight against locust swarms

China’s green zombie fungus could hold key to fighting East Africa’s swarms of locusts / SCMP

Chinese factories are producing thousands of tonnes of a “green zombie fungus” to help fight the swarms of locusts in East Africa. Metarhizium is a genus of fungi with nearly 50 species – some genetically modified – that is used as a biological insecticide because its roots drill through the insects’ hard exoskeleton and gradually poisons them. In China it was named lǜ jiāng jūn 绿僵菌, which means green zoomby fungus.

Effectiveness of common COVID-19 drugs uncertain

New study casts doubt on common COVID-19 treatment / Sixth Tone

“The combination of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir is one of the most commonly used clinical treatments for COVID-19 in China, but a recently published review of treatment outcomes has cast doubt on its effectiveness.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

COVID-19 coverage remains absent from People’s Daily

What ails the People’s Daily? / China Media Project

No one who knows the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, would turn through its pages expecting to find exclusive reporting on breaking stories, or to find incisive analysis… Over the past two months, however, as China has faced a health crisis of immense proportions…the People’s Daily has managed astonishing feats of tone deafness, focusing on content so remote from public concerns that the result is a kind of dissonance that can only impact negatively on the Party’s image.

China’s arms makers resume business as usual

China’s arms industry back in business despite disruption by coronavirus / SCMP

Manufacturers say they resumed full aircraft production in early February.

Pace must be maintained to meet military’s growing needs, observers say.

Israeli ambassador to China quarantined

Coronavirus: Israel’s ambassador to China under quarantine in Beijing after sharing flight with South Koreans infected with COVID-19 / SCMP

Zvi Heifetz traveled from Tel Aviv to Seoul on February 15 with nine South Koreans later confirmed as being infected, Israel says.

But foreign ministry does not explain why he was on the flight or when he returned to the Chinese capital.

Influence anxiety in New Zealand

New Zealand warns on foreign influence threat / FT (paywall)

New Zealand’s finance minister has warned the country must remain vigilant about potential foreign influence efforts ahead of its election in September, after the country was rocked by allegations of secret donations to opposition politicians by a businessman with links to the Chinese Communist party.

Dalai Lama marks 80th anniversary

Exiled Dalai Lama marks 80 years as Tibet’s spiritual leader / AFP via Hong Kong Free Press

“His office said there would be no commemoration of the anniversary and a teaching event scheduled for March — that usually would attract devotees from across the world — has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Lockdown reality TV shows

Reality shows present slice of indoor life during epidemic / Sixth Tone

China’s reality shows have been given a twist as they broadcast the reality of having to stay indoors during the novel coronavirus epidemic. The new virtual trend — aptly known as “cloud variety shows” — takes place in the living rooms of celebrities and lay-participants who sing, dance, and eagerly await their time in the spotlight. Several television and online platforms including Hunan TV, iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku have hopped on the bandwagon.