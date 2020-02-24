 ‘Re-education’ camps in Xinjiang — new leaks directly contradict government propaganda - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

‘Re-education’ camps in Xinjiang — new leaks directly contradict government propaganda

Newsletter

xinjiang 1

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

A new leak of a Chinese government document — dubbed the “Karakax list” — was published last week by several media organizations. It revealed further details of the government’s vast system of surveillance and its detention of Muslims in Xinjiang, showing the largely arbitrary criteria officials use to determine whether detainees can be released from the “re-education” camps.  

Like the two previous leaks, to the New York Times and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the Karakax list confirms the culturally abusive nature of policing and detention in Xinjiang, and contradicts claims by Chinese authorities that the “re-education” facilities are targeted at rooting out “separatism” or “extremism.”

The new document shows 311 case files from Karakax (a.k.a. Qaraqash) County in southwestern Xinjiang, where 98% of the residents identify as Uyghur, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority. The Financial Times, one of more than a dozen outlets that was shown the Karakax list ahead of its publication, verified its authenticity and explains what it shows us (paywall):

The Karakax list’s most commonly cited reason for interning members of minority communities is violation of family planning policies — China’s strict rules governing the number of children each family can have.

Being a practicing Muslim is the second most common reason. Possession of “illegal” religious videos or books can result in imprisonment, as well as going on hajj — the pilgrimage to Mecca — wearing a veil or closing a restaurant during Ramadan.

What is the significance of the document?

Abduweli Ayup, a Norway-based Uyghur activist who has been verifying names and details in the Karakax list, is quoted in the Wall Street Journal (paywall):

This document is really important because it tells us the reality… In the document, there are only three cases related to separatism.

For more on the Karakax list, see this Twitter thread and academic paper by scholar Adrian Zenz, or these reports:

    Share
    A groundswell of support for same-sex marriage Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Beijing expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

    The editors February 24, 2020

    Stocks plummet as COVID-19 spreads across Asia and Europe

    The editors February 24, 2020

    A groundswell of support for same-sex marriage

    The editors February 24, 2020

    Sony under fire for sexist social media post

    The editors February 24, 2020

    Beijing expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 19, 2020

    Beijing eager to declare COVID-19 contained, but economy may take weeks to restart

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 18, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.