 Sinica Early Access: Jeff Wasserstrom on music in protest and revolution in modern China - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Jeff Wasserstrom on music in protest and revolution in modern China

From the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 that ended the Qing dynasty to the Second Sino-Japanese War to Tiananmen in 1989 and Hong Kong 30 years later, songs have inspired and united people in protest and political movements in China. In this episode, Kaiser chats with Jeff Wasserstrom of the University of California, Irvine, about the anthems that have animated activism, and about Jeff’s new book, Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink.

The episode is part of the Serica Initiative’s series of California-based podcasts.

The China in Africa Podcast: Africa not prepared to deal with the consequences of economic disruption in China

The Chinese economy is undergoing unprecedented economic disruption due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. African countries are largely unprepared for the impact that it’s going to have on their economies.

Jeremy Stevens, Standard Bank Group’s chief China economist, joins Eric and Cobus to talk about how the novel coronavirus outbreak is impacting the Chinese economy and why these changes present enormous risks for African economic stability.

    Beijing expels three Wall Street Journal reporters
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

