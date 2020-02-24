Sony under fire for sexist social media post

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

A social media post from Sony China seriously backfired last week as the Chinese internet lit up to accuse the company of using gender stereotypes to sell products to its male customers.

The controversial post, which appeared on Sony China’s official Weibo account on February 15, contains an innocuous photo of various camera lenses by Sony. But the description reads: “When your girlfriend quizzes you about lipstick shades again, just fire back with questions about these lenses.”

The ad quickly went viral on Weibo, eliciting a deluge of criticism (in Chinese). Please click through to SupChina to read about their responses.