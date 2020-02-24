Square dancing to shake off the coronavirus blues

Dance to heal: COVID-19 patients in temporary hospitals are using movement to keep spirits up.

Walk into a public park or plaza in China on any given night, it’s very likely that you’ll encounter a group of people — mostly middle-aged and elderly women — moving their bodies to some overplayed dance track. As a low-cost exercise routine, square dancing has transcended gender and age over the years, taking the whole country by storm.

Now it seems like some COVID-19 patients in Wuhan are bringing the popular activity to the temporary hospitals they are at.