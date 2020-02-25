 Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg on China - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg on China

Premium Access

According to the American political polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, Bernie Sanders is emerging as the most likely candidate to go up against President Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

Recently, Sanders was asked on CBS whether he thought China taking military action against Taiwan would elicit a military response from the United States. His response?

That’s something, yeah. I mean, I think we have got to make it clear to countries around the world that we will not sit by and allow invasions to take place, absolutely.

According to SupChina’s own presidential election China tracker, Sander’s somewhat unspecific answer is far from unusual. Views about China from the candidates run the gamut from what we are calling Panda Hugger to Panda Slugger.

Michael Bloomberg, who has perhaps the most detailed record on China other than former vice president Joe Biden, and is by far the most Chinese-government-friendly candidate, had this to say in response to the question “How far would you go to force China to reduce those emissions and tackle the climate crisis?”

Well, you’re not going to go to war with them. You have to negotiate with them and try to — and we’ve seen how well that works with tariffs that are hurting us. What you have to do is convince the Chinese that it is in their interest, as well. Their people are going to die just as our people are going to die. And we’ll work together.

In all fairness, the Chinese have slowed down. It’s India that is an even bigger problem. But it is an enormous problem.

The New York Times fact-checked Bloomberg on this claim that India “is an even bigger problem.” It found:

This is false. China’s emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, rose last year from 2018, according to the International Energy Agency. In fact, emissions have risen each year since 2017, after having declined in 2015 and 2016. Experts say China had been stimulating its economy to try to keep up growth rates. Industrial coal burning is the largest source of greenhouse gases in China, which remains the world’s largest emitter.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Share
    Links for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

    Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai sentenced to 10 years in prison

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    COVID-19: Economy still far from healthy

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    Fears of global pandemic and recession

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

    Links for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    The editors February 25, 2020

    ‘The uncertainty is oppressive’: A coronavirus dispatch from Hong Kong

    The editors February 25, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.