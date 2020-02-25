 Didi installs protective sheets in vehicles amid coronavirus fears - SupChina
Didi installs protective sheets in vehicles amid coronavirus fears

Society

The COVID-19 outbreak has infected tens of thousands of people and killed nearly 3,000. As people avoid going to public places, sometimes under government orders, many businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, and retail stores have been struggling to stay afloat. Commuters have also been avoiding taxis and ride-hailing services.

In an attempt to stem fears from customers, Didi Chuxing, China’s dominant ride-hailing company, began installing protective plastic sheets in its vehicles as dividers between passengers and drivers.

a00efa39gy1gc7lvraj10j20j40ea0vd

Per an announcement (in Chinese) released by Didi on February 18, the sheets were put up starting on February 8 to prevent the virus from being transmitted through droplets in ride-sharing vehicles on its network. Noting that the design and installation of the sheets were under the guidance of medical professionals, the company stressed that the sheets had cost roughly 30 million yuan ($4.2 million) so far, and that it was expecting to spend another 70 million yuan ($9.9 million) in the near future, as the dividers need to be changed from time to time.

“Placing sheets in cars might be an unsophisticated idea, but we are open to try any methods at our disposal to combat the epidemic with people across the country,” the car-hailing giant wrote (in Chinese). “Protective sheets are needed for safety, but love wins over estrangement. The epidemic will end eventually.”

a1722244gy1gc78731h2rj20m80tnmzl

In comparison with public transport, which is an ideal setting for respiratory diseases like COVID-19 to spread, taxis and ride-sharing cars are relatively safe during an epidemic. But given that vehicles are still enclosed spaces, worried passengers in China have been turning away from ride-hailing services.

Aside from the protective sheets, Didi has also issued a basic set of policies to reduce risk of transmission of COVID-19, such as ordering drivers to wear masks, keeping track of their temperatures, and offering them free sanitization services. The company suspended its service in Wuhan in late January, when the whole city was placed under strict quarantine.

    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

