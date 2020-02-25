Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Dear Access member,

Do you like Chinese liquor? Or are you curious about báijiǔ 白酒? If you’re in New York on February 27, please join me at our baijiu-tasting event in partnership with Ming River Baijiu. Click here for details. Tickets are $25, or free for Access members using the code baijiuaccess.

“The coming biosecurity state” is an opinion piece I recently wrote on how the Chinese government is likely to use the COVID-19 epidemic as a reason to advance the surveillance state. China’s top cop and secret policeman, the Minister of Public Security Zhào Kèzhì 赵克志, seems to agree. Here’s Zhao’s take on his main duty during an epidemic (in Chinese), which begins:

We must always prioritize the maintenance of political security, and strictly guard against and resolutely combat disruptive activities by hostile forces at home and abroad during the epidemic.

Here’s a useful new newsletter (not from SupChina): Chinese Journal Review. From the author’s description:

Every month I survey the latest articles published in leading Chinese language academic journals focused on domestic politics, foreign policy, economics, and technology and summarize those articles here in English.

Our word of the day is the crime of illegally providing intelligence (非法提供情报罪 fēifǎ tígōng qíngbào zuì) — see the first story below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief