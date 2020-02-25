 Editor's note for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Do you like Chinese liquor? Or are you curious about báijiǔ 白酒? If you’re in New York on February 27, please join me at our baijiu-tasting event in partnership with Ming River Baijiu. Click here for details. Tickets are $25, or free for Access members using the code baijiuaccess.

“The coming biosecurity state” is an opinion piece I recently wrote on how the Chinese government is likely to use the COVID-19 epidemic as a reason to advance the surveillance state. China’s top cop and secret policeman, the Minister of Public Security Zhào Kèzhì 赵克志, seems to agree. Here’s Zhao’s take on his main duty during an epidemic (in Chinese), which begins:

We must always prioritize the maintenance of political security, and strictly guard against and resolutely combat disruptive activities by hostile forces at home and abroad during the epidemic.

Here’s a useful new newsletter (not from SupChina): Chinese Journal Review. From the author’s description:

Every month I survey the latest articles published in leading Chinese language academic journals focused on domestic politics, foreign policy, economics, and technology and summarize those articles here in English.

Our word of the day is the crime of illegally providing intelligence (非法提供情报罪 fēifǎ tígōng qíngbào zuì) — see the first story below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai sentenced to 10 years in prison Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai sentenced to 10 years in prison

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    COVID-19: Economy still far from healthy

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    Fears of global pandemic and recession

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

    Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg on China

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    Links for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    The editors February 25, 2020

    ‘The uncertainty is oppressive’: A coronavirus dispatch from Hong Kong

    The editors February 25, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.