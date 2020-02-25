 Links for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - SupChina
Links for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Premium Access

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

China’s biggest factories are offering bonuses and the government has laid on planes, trains and buses to ferry people back to work, as the world’s second-largest economy tries to restart itself after the coronavirus shutdown.

On Monday, two city governments paid for a charter flight so 170 workers could return from Hanzhong, in central China, to the trading hub of Yiwu. Another city in the same province, Taizhou, promised to reimburse all expenses companies spend on chartering buses and fast trains.

The People’s Bank of China told the country’s biggest banks to provide low-interest loans to selected companies shortlisted by 10 provincial and municipal governments, using a 300 billion yuan ($42.6 billion) special relending fund set up February 7 to support companies involved in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

Shenzhen-based BYD will deliver a total of 130 all-electric buses to Los Angeles as part of the city’s initiative to convert its entire public bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by the start of the 2028 Summer Olympics, the company said in a statement sent to TechNode on Monday.

Chinese carmakers are accelerating their entry into India to counter falling demand at home with a new market where mass car ownership is in its infancy.

Manufacturers such as Great Wall Motor and FAW Haima this month launched their first vehicles for the Indian market. SAIC Motor has been selling MG cars there since 2019. BYD, which makes electric buses in the country, has announced plans to launch electric vans too.

In the three years since Guō Shùqīng 郭树清 took the helm at China’s top banking regulator, he has won praise for an aggressive drive to tackle problems in the $40tn industry…

But the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that has throttled parts of China’s economy has delivered a savage blow to his reform programme. One consequence of the crisis…will be to saddle the country’s banking system with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of new non-performing assets.

Apple could be forced to disclose details of censorship requests from China and other nations after two major shareholder groups backed a proposal that would force the tech firm to make new human rights commitments. The motion, set to be voted on by the company’s investors on Wednesday, was prompted by numerous allegations of Apple kowtowing to Beijing and blocking apps from being used by Chinese customers.

Cash-strapped electric vehicle maker Nio on Tuesday announced [in Chinese] that it has reached an agreement with officials in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei, where the company’s joint manufacturing plant with JAC Motors is located.

  • On-demand bikes in demand again
    China’s bike rental sector recovering as workforce returns / TechNode
    “The number of rides on Didi’s bike rental app Qingju surged beginning February 10, the first day back to work after the holiday, compared with rides during the holiday, according to the company.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

“They were forcing all of the patients to leave the hospital, saying the government had ordered the wards to be cleared out to treat coronavirus patients”… Ye said Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital didn’t even suggest what to do with his father-in-law after he was discharged. They didn’t know which hospital to visit next, or what treatment to seek.

Critical care resources in central China are being strained by coronavirus patients needing a month or more on mechanical ventilators, a study finds. More than two-thirds of critically ill patients required invasive breathing support, doctors at the Jin Yintan hospital in the central Chinese city of Wuhan found in a study of 52 such cases at the outbreak’s epicenter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has contacted producers of about 20 drugs that either source all of their main ingredients from or are finished in China to gauge if they will face shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak. None of the companies reported that a shortage is expected for their drugs due to the outbreak, an FDA spokeswoman said.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

In terms of infrastructural investments, Chinese SOEs are leveraging official loans to supply the 652 million people living in Latin America with transport, energy, and sanitation systems, with aggressive deals including the $1.2-billion Chaglla hydroelectric power plant in Peru, four highways in Bolivia, and the $4 billion bid for Bogota’s subway project in Colombia…

China’s growing economic footprint in South America, which has seen a 480 percent rise in investment volumes between 2008 and 2018 and over $150 billion in official lending between 2007 and 2017, has made positive impacts in job creation, scientific innovation, and the geopolitical balance of power.

A Uyghur woman reportedly under house arrest has responded to comments made by a Chinese diplomat on Q+A that she and her Australian son preferred to live in China’s autonomous region of Xinjiang instead of Australia.

China’s number two diplomat in Australia, Wáng Xīníng 王晰宁 has defended shocking footage showing people suspected of having coronavirus being forcibly pushed into vans as justified, and described the detention camps used to hold an estimated one million people, mostly Uyghurs, as “training centres” whose residents are “mostly” there voluntarily.

In a rare public appearance on the ABC’s Q&A on Monday night, Wang grimly held to party lines even as he was laughed at by audience members for his defence of the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighurs and challenged by other panelists over the country’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia-based relatives of those thought to be in China’s internment camps are worried the COVID-19 virus may spread there next, with academics and activists saying the number of nearby cases and cramped conditions could encourage a mass contagion.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s approval rating has sunk to a new low of just 9.1% as her government faces criticism over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak… That figure was down 4.2 percentage points from a survey early in the month, the biggest plunge between polls since historic anti-government protests erupted in the city last June.

Caulfield Grammar [a Melbourne high school] will keep the name of its golden graduate Mack Horton off its newly-opened, $25 million aquatic centre to preserve the school’s commercial interests in China.

A plan to name the state-of-the-art centre after Horton, the school’s first Olympic champion, was quietly ditched late last year in response to the public fall-out from Horton’s refusal to share a medals dais at the FINA World Championships with Sun Yang, one of China’s most-celebrated athletes.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Is ageism against Chinese actresses as bad as it appears? We analyzed China’s top 100 TV shows to find out…According to the stars, there are fewer jobs for women over 30 when compared with their male counterparts, and the female roles available are usually stereotypical supporting characters. Actresses often find themselves playing mothers and grandmothers — even when they’re only a few years older than the male actors playing their children.

“We have struggled so much already,” Liú Wén 刘文, 42, a factory worker in Zhengzhou, a city in central China, who was evicted from her apartment because she had returned from her husband’s hometown in the southern province of Guangdong and her landlord worried she might be carrying the virus.

The Dialect Guide to Fighting Epidemic, a service provided by The Commercial Press and several language research centers around the country, has been launched to help improve communication between medical teams and local patients in the ongoing disease-control effort. Available as a printed pamphlet, on the web, and on WeChat, the service provides translations and voice samples of common phrases related to disease symptoms and medical services from Hubei dialects into standard Mandarin.

Police in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case in which a young medical school student was brutally killed…

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Nanjing police said they had used DNA testing to confirm the suspect’s identity and had detained him. The prosecutor had yet to make a formal arrest.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

    Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai sentenced to 10 years in prison

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    COVID-19: Economy still far from healthy

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    Fears of global pandemic and recession

    Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

    Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg on China

    Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

    ‘The uncertainty is oppressive’: A coronavirus dispatch from Hong Kong

    The editors February 25, 2020

