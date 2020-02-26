 Editor's note for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Dear Access member,

Our annual Women’s Conference is happening in New York on May 5, and we’re offering early-bird tickets with a 40% discount. We’re also looking for nominations for our Rising Star Awards for women in U.S.-China business, culture, and philanthropy. If you’d like to suggest someone, please email events@supchina.com.

Dear Chairman Xi, it’s time for you to go.” That’s the key demand in an open letter to Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 by lawyer and activist Xǔ Zhìyǒng 许志永, and probably the key reason for Xu’s recent detention. You can read a translation by scholar Geremie Barmé of the whole scathing critique of Xi and his rule on ChinaFile.

Our word of the day is market plunge: 市场暴跌 shìchǎng bàodiē.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

