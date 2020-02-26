Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 26, 2020

Middle Earth: The effect of the coronavirus on China’s entertainment industry

China’s culture and entertainment industry is bracing for serious challenges amid the COVID-19 epidemic. This particularly applies to the film and tourism sectors, which are facing significant headwinds. Yet while people remain quarantined at home, short-video apps and the gaming sector are seeing massive traffic spikes.

China Marketing Podcast: How to build and retain a Chinese team with Elisa Harca, CEO of Red Ant Asia

In this episode of the China Marketing Podcast, Lauren talks with guest Elisa Harca, CEO and co-founder of Red Ant Asia, a China marketing agency with offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong, with a client list of lifestyle and luxury brands like Lane Crawford and Birkenstock.