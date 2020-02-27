China censors epidemic-themed game

Popular simulation video game Plague Inc., which lets players create and evolve a disease to wipe out humanity, has been removed from Chinese app stores today, as the country grapples with COVID-19.

In a statement released by Ndemic Creations today, the U.K.-based game’s creator described the situation as being out of its control, saying that the game was no longer available on Apple’s App Store in China after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central government’s internet censor, made a decision to take it down for including “content that’s illegal” in the country.

For details, please click through to SupChina.

—Jiayun Feng