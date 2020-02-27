 China censors epidemic-themed game - SupChina
China censors epidemic-themed game

Popular simulation video game Plague Inc., which lets players create and evolve a disease to wipe out humanity, has been removed from Chinese app stores today, as the country grapples with COVID-19.

In a statement released by Ndemic Creations today, the U.K.-based game’s creator described the situation as being out of its control, saying that the game was no longer available on Apple’s App Store in China after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central government’s internet censor, made a decision to take it down for including “content that’s illegal” in the country.

For details, please click through to SupChina.

—Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

