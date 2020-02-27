 Sinica Podcast: Jeff Wasserstrom on music in protest and revolution in modern China - SupChina
Sinica Podcast: Jeff Wasserstrom on music in protest and revolution in modern China

Premium Access

Jeffrey Wasserstrom 820x500 1

Sinica Podcast: Jeff Wasserstrom on music in protest and revolution in modern China

From the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 that ended the Qing dynasty to the Second Sino-Japanese War to Tiananmen in 1989 and Hong Kong 30 years later, songs have inspired and united people in protest and political movements in China. In this episode, Kaiser chats with Jeff Wasserstrom of the University of California, Irvine, about the anthems that have animated activism, and about Jeff’s new book, Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink.

    China censors epidemic-themed game Plague Inc.
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

