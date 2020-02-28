 Coping with COVID-19 anxiety - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Premium Access

“We tend to think of the Chinese internet as a battleground — activists and censors locked in an endless conflict. But, to many, it is also homey and comforting, parts of it as familiar as a cozy kitchen.”

At no time has this been more true than now, Krish Raghav writes (and beautifully illustrates) in the New Yorker, as over half of China’s population has been under some form of travel restriction over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Quarantine cooking” has become its own genre of online content, Raghav says.

Millennial Chinese have been using cooking websites like Xiachufang (下厨房 xià chúfáng; “go to the kitchen”), livestreaming websites like Bilibili, and social media networks like Weibo to find new ways of connection and camaraderie as they experienced lockdowns — and found themselves forced to cook at home, rather than just ordering takeout every night.

On a more serious note, Bloomberg has a story by Adam Minter on the possible mental health consequences for healthcare workers and patients affected by COVID-19 quarantines:

During SARS, thousands of patients globally — including in China — were ordered into quarantines. In Toronto, one of the most severe hotspots, researchers surveyed 129 individuals who were quarantined, shortly after their isolation ended. Post-traumatic stress was identified in 28.9% of patients, and depression was found in 31.9%…

…a failure to monitor and treat mental health in medical professionals and patients can serve to undermine a successful quarantine. Mentally distressed patients are more likely to disobey containment orders — or outright flee. There also concerns that distressed and depressed patients may be less willing or able to reveal recent personal contacts necessary to trace, and halt, an epidemic. And, especially in China, there are fears that distressed patients may attack medical professionals.

More COVID-19 updates for today:

It was officially “the worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis,” CNBC reports, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 12% for the week, the S&P 500 down 11.5%, and Nasdaq down 10.5%.

The economic impact on China will last into the second quarter, said Yale economist Stephen Roach (who tends to be bullish on China), per CNBC. “My baseline view…is that this will last longer than the SARS-related disruption, which was one quarter.”

  • Supporting this view: In an “online survey conducted by Rong360.com, a Beijing-based firm providing financial and credit information and products, 31.4 percent of respondents said they would not increase consumer spending” once the outbreak subsides, the SCMP reports.
  • Martin Brudermueller, the chief executive officer of German chemicals giant BASF, also said that COVID-19 “will take its toll into the second quarter,” per Bloomberg.

One positive signal: “The number of searches for flights” on the website of travel agency Tongcheng-Elong Holdings is increasing. “Searches for bookings during the April 4-6 Tomb Sweeping Holiday, or Qing Ming Festival, jumped 138% on Feb. 23 from a week earlier, while those for flights in the Labor Day break from May 1 to 5 increased 84%,” the company said, per Bloomberg.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
Olympic swimmer Sun Yang gets eight-year doping ban Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Friday, February 28, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn February 28, 2020

Jimmy Lai and two democracy advocates arrested on flimsy charges

Lucas Niewenhuis February 28, 2020

Olympic swimmer Sun Yang gets eight-year doping ban

Lucas Niewenhuis February 28, 2020

Week in Review: Friday, February 28, 2020

The editors February 28, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 28, 2020

The editors February 28, 2020

Links for Friday, February 28, 2020

The editors February 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.