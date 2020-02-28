Links for Friday, February 28, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Hard hit for travel industry

The coronavirus has grounded Chinese tourists. The global travel industry may not recover for years / CNN

Tourism Economics downgraded its 2020 forecast for Chinese departures because of the coronavirus earlier this month. The firm said that if the outbreak lasts longer and is more severe than the 2003 SARS crisis, it could lead to 25 million fewer outbound trips by Chinese travelers this year. That could wipe out as much as $73 billion in spending.

Geely is the latest to launch a new online service to try to boost sales in the country. It joins the likes of Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz who are now actively marketing cars over the internet.

Risky business in the energy sector

Oil trader collapse raises alarm over China’s private refiners / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

The collapse of an oil trader linked to one of China’s independent refiners is ratcheting up concern over the financial stability of a sector that accounts for about a quarter of the nation’s crude processing capacity.

U.S. ecommerce firm takes a hit

Wayfair (W) stock plunges after coronavirus hits supply chain / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Wayfair [an American e-commerce company that sells furniture and home goods] expects first-quarter net revenue in the $2.235 billion to $2.275 billion range, the company said on its earnings call…Wayfair Inc., which relies on China for half of its products, fell the most ever after saying its quarter-to-date revenue growth is trending just under 20%, well below historical rates.

Get ready for surplus commodities and plunging prices

China’s amassing a commodity mountain that risks crushing prices / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

As the government compels the country to get back to work, oil refineries are churning out diesel and gasoline while smelters and other industrial plants continue to process raw materials into finished products like steel and copper… The extended shutdown of customers’ plants has reduced demand, causing inventories to swell and prices to weaken, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Gloom and doom for Baidu

Baidu expects Q1 revenue to fall as much as 13% amid COVID-19 outbreak / Caixin

“The Beijing-based company said Thursday in its latest earnings report that it expects current-quarter revenues to be between 21 billion yuan ($3 billion) and 22.9 billion yuan ($3.3 billion), representing a year-on-year decline of 5% to 13%.”

Huawei plans factory in France

Huawei mulls its first European 5G plant in France amid U.S. tensions / Caixin

Huawei plans to build its first European factory in France, Reuters reported Thursday…The Shenzhen-based tech giant will plow 200 million euros ($217 million) into the plant, which will produce mobile base stations that are not considered critical to 5G network infrastructure.

Another prediction that smartphone sales will tank

IDC forecasts first-quarter plunge in China smartphone shipments / Caixin

IDC has officially joined the growing number of market research firms forecasting that the Covid-19 outbreak could wreak havoc on smartphone sales in China, the world’s biggest market. According to the market research firm’s latest report, China is likely to see its smartphone shipments plummet by nearly 40% in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to impact of the virus, which has resulted in factor shutdowns, supply chain disruptions and logistics restrictions.

Get ready for huge numbers of Chinese companies to flake on contracts

China issues record number of force majeure certificates / FT (paywall)

“China has issued a record number of force majeure certificates in an attempt to exempt local exporters from fulfilling contractual agreements with overseas buyers as the country struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Disruption to shipping

Virus disrupts China’s shipping, and world ports feel the impact / New York Times

“China has some of the world’s biggest and newest seaports and airports, but using them has become a lot harder because of roadblocks, quarantines and factory closings.”

U.S.-China trade deal commitments definitely maybe to be honored

China will ‘definitely’ meet U.S. trade deal agricultural demands, but may invoke force majeure / SCMP

China will “definitely” honor its agricultural purchase commitments as part of its phase one trade deal signed with the United States in January, despite the coronavirus epidemic, a former senior Chinese government official said on Friday. It is also the latest suggestion, however, that China may look to a clause in the deal which states that both parties will enter consultations if “a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event outside the control of the parties delays a party from timely complying with its obligations.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Wild-animal ban has unintended consequences

China’s wild-animal ban hits farmers of deer but not snakes / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

China’s ban on trading wild animals is hitting farmers who rear animals for meat, underlining the difficulty of curbing a market that officials say was the cause of the coronavirus that has killed more than 2,000 people in the country… China’s top legislative body reacted last week by banning all trade in wild animals, causing confusion over how local authorities would define what is a wild animal.

Red pandas are two distinct species — study

Genetic study shows red panda is two separate species / Reuters via Straits Times

Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals. Scientists said on Wednesday (February 26) they found substantial divergences between the two species — Chinese red pandas and Himalayan red pandas — in three genetic markers in an analysis of DNA from 65 of the animals.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Iran’s death toll might be much higher than officially reported

Coronavirus: WHO issues ‘highest alert’ / BBC

At least 210 COVID-19 patients have died in Iran, sources within the country’s health care system have told BBC Persian. This figure, as of Thursday evening, is way above the official figure of 34. The official figure for infected people is at 388 but many have challenged official figures. Most victims are from the capital, Tehran, and the city of Qom where the Iranian outbreak started.

Coronavirus: Belt and Road blocks

COVID-19 slows China’s major projects in Asia / AFP via CNA

“Major construction projects in Sri Lanka that are funded by China mostly employ Chinese construction workers and they have hit a snag,” Nissanka Wijeratne, secretary of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Construction Industries, told AFP. At the Port City project along Colombo’s main seaboard, the cafeteria for Chinese workers was half empty recently. “Most of our Chinese colleagues want to return, but the local staff are afraid to work with them,” said a Chinese foreman who only offered his surname, Xia.

Chinese bomber flies over Taiwan Strait

Chinese bomber flies over Taiwan Strait as tensions rise / AFP via Straits Times

A Chinese bomber flew over the strategically sensitive sea separating Taiwan from the mainland on Friday (February 28), the self-ruled island’s defense department said. The move comes after Taiwan earlier this month scrambled F-16 fighter planes when a Chinese jet crossed into its air space.

Dispatches from a missing citizen journalist

Opening the door / China Media Project

On Wednesday this week, Lǐ Zéhuá (李泽华), a journalist who recently resigned from his job as a news anchor at China’s state-run China Central Television to report as a citizen reporter on the front lines of the epidemic in Wuhan, was apparently detained by officers from state security. His whereabouts are currently unknown… Li’s citizen journalism in Wuhan followed in the footsteps of two other journalists, Fang Bin and Chen Qiushi, both of whom are now missing.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Bookstores resort to creative measures

China’s bookstores band together to survive the epidemic / Sixth Tone

A survey conducted earlier this month of 1,021 bookstore staff found that over 90% of bookselling businesses were closed, and 79% didn’t have the financial resources to survive more than three months… Bookshops have resorted to some creative tricks to survive the economic crunch. Since February 12, Yanjiyou stores have been delivering [in Chinese] books — and tasty-looking cakes, Sixth Tone found — to customers using the ubiquitous food-delivery app Ele.me. The chain is also dabbling in livestreamed content such as book recommendations, panel discussions, and literary readings, as well as publishing videos on Douyin, the Chinese name for TikTok.

‘Avant-garde smut’

Color me pink / Neocha

“Chinese illustrator Jīnkuàng’s 金矿 work can be best described as avant-garde smut. It’s art that elevates the normal into the suggestive.”

Bad sex ed — can it be fixed?

China has a problem with bad sex advice. Can a new exam fix it? / Sixth Tone