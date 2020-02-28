 Olympic swimmer Sun Yang gets eight-year doping ban - SupChina
Olympic swimmer Sun Yang gets eight-year doping ban

Premium Access

The BBC reports:

China’s three-time Olympic champion Sūn Yáng 孙杨 has been banned for eight years for missing a doping test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old was initially cleared of wrongdoing by Fina, the swimming federation, in January 2019.

Following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), the decision has been overturned.

An eight-year ban was imposed on Sun because this was his second offense.

On Weibo, Sun responded (in Chinese), saying that he has always believed in his innocence and that he will be appealing the case in Switzerland, where the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is based.

The high-stakes drama of Sun Yang’s doping scandals were previously covered in the SupChina Sports Column:

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Week in Review: Friday, February 28, 2020 Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content.

