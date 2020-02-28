Olympic swimmer Sun Yang gets eight-year doping ban

The BBC reports:

China’s three-time Olympic champion Sūn Yáng 孙杨 has been banned for eight years for missing a doping test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old was initially cleared of wrongdoing by Fina, the swimming federation, in January 2019.

Following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), the decision has been overturned.

An eight-year ban was imposed on Sun because this was his second offense.