Sinica Podcast Network updates for February 28, 2020

Strangers in China: Mulan

In this final episode of season 1 of Strangers in China, we meet the remarkable Jessie: She studied her way out of abject poverty in rural Hubei while raising her younger siblings. She faced down thugs who were trying to collect debt from her deadbeat father. Then, she made it to Shanghai for college, only to be told she doesn’t belong. Meanwhile, she created a rich inner life, inspired by literature, philosophy, and lots of Greek mythology.

How a Chinese journalist covers Africa: A discussion with CGTN’s Shen Shiwei — China in Africa Podcast

China’s media influence in Africa is rapidly expanding. State media like CGTN, China Radio International, and the China Daily newspaper all have a robust presence on the continent, and news content from Xinhua is now increasingly common on African news sites.

In this episode, Shěn Shīwěi 沈诗伟 joins Eric and Cobus to discuss his approach to reporting the China-Africa story and why the Chinese news narrative about Africa is so different from the narrative in the United States and Europe.

Ta for Ta: Global ocean governance, with Tabitha Grace Mallory

Tabitha Grace Mallory is a founder and the CEO of the China Ocean Institute, a Public Intellectuals Program fellow at the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and an affiliate professor at the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. In this episode, Tabitha and Juliana dive into the complex topic of global ocean governance, and discuss Tabitha’s previous work and research experience for institutions like the World Wildlife Fund, and much more.