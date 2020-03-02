Featured on SupChina: March 2, 2020

Sun Yang’s doping ban will probably end his career

China’s three-time Olympic champion Sūn Yáng 孙杨 has been suspended from international swimming competitions for eight years for a drug-testing violation in September 2018. He will most likely miss this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. His fellow competitors don’t seem like they’ll miss him.

Meanwhile, the other big story in this week’s China Sports Column is that the League of Legends World Championships will remain in Shanghai in November. Authorities are clearly counting on the coronavirus epidemic to be under control by then.

The best mapo tofu recipe

Mapo tofu (麻婆豆腐 mápó dòufu) — translated literally as “pockmarked grandma’s bean curd” — is a classic dish from Sichuan Province that all Chinese people know. Kaiser Kuo reveals his recipe in this week’s Kuora.