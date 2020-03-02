 More than 80,000 Uyghurs in coerced labor across China — report - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

More than 80,000 Uyghurs in coerced labor across China — report

Premium

ufs fig6

Photo credit: Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute has published a new report titled “Uyghurs for sale.” This is what it finds:

The Chinese government has facilitated the mass transfer of Uyghur and other ethnic minority citizens from the far west region of Xinjiang to factories across the country.

Under conditions that strongly suggest forced labor, Uyghurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors, including Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen.

This report estimates that more than 80,000 Uyghurs were transferred out of Xinjiang to work in factories across China between 2017 and 2019, and some of them were sent directly from detention camps.

The labor transfer program is known as Xinjiang Aid (援疆 yuán jiāng), and the government has not been shy about its increasing ambition: Public reports of how many “rural surplus laborers” have been transferred out of Xinjiang show the numbers rising from 20,859 in 2017 to 28,000 in 2018, and 32,000 in 2019. Many more have been transferred within Xinjiang in similar coercive labor schemes, as SupChina’s columnist Darren Byler has documented.

The official justification for the labor transfers is “poverty alleviation.” However, extensive evidence indicates that the Xinjiang Aid program is effectively an extension of the re-education drive in Xinjiang itself. In one instance, as Uyghurs were transferred to a factory making cameras for Apple iPhones in Jiangxi Province, a state media report said the workers were expected to “gradually alter their ideology” and “understand the Party’s blessing, feel gratitude toward the Party, and contribute to stability.”

Separate and unequal in the factories

One of the larger factories implicated in the labor transfer program is Qingdao Taekwang Shoes Co., where about 600 Uyghurs are part of a thousands-strong workforce that produces approximately 8 million pairs of shoes for Nike annually. Washington Post reporter Anna Fifield has a report from the ground outside that factory:

“We can walk around, but we can’t go back [to Xinjiang] on our own,” said one Uyghur woman in broken Mandarin as she browsed the street stalls at the factory gate on a recent afternoon…

Everyone knows they didn’t come here of their own free will. They were brought here,” said one fruit-seller as she set up her stall. “The Uyghurs had to come because they didn’t have an option. The government sent them here,” another vendor told The Washington Post… 

The Uyghurs are segregated from the Han workers, both physically and by language, according to more than a dozen local merchants and workers who spoke to The Post about the situation inside the factory.

Fifield was later “surrounded by seven police officers, questioned, and ordered to leave town.”

For more on coerced labor for Uyghurs and the situation in Xinjiang, see:

—Lucas Niewenhuis

Share
U.S. to limit employees at Chinese state media branches Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

U.S. to limit employees at Chinese state media branches

Lucas Niewenhuis March 2, 2020

China adopts new rules for tighter internet censorship

Jeremy Goldkorn March 2, 2020

Stocks recover, but COVID-19 could cut global growth in half

Lucas Niewenhuis March 2, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in China: Is it subsiding?

Lucas Niewenhuis March 2, 2020

Niche fanfiction site gets nixed by censors

Lucas Niewenhuis March 2, 2020

Student attempts suicide because of insufficient technology for online lessons during COVID-19

Jiayun Feng March 2, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.