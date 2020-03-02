Self-quarantine in Beijing, through one artist’s eyes

Donal Turner, a French artist in Beijing, has been working on a series of illustrations called “Self-Quarantine in Beijing” since the start of February. Today marks the debut of the series, here on SupChina, which will continue this Friday and on successive Fridays thereafter.

Episode 1 is called “Turning in,” showing the extent to which those who are self-quarantined become introspective, sometimes to their detriment. “At times, thought itself is a disease,” Donal writes. But given time and space, the mind also has the ability to tap into its creative side and flourish.

—Anthony Tao