U.S. to limit employees at Chinese state media branches

After a week of speculation as to whether and how the U.S. might respond to the expulsion from China of three reporters at the Wall Street Journal, that retaliation has arrived. Reuters reports:

Effective March 13, Washington will be capping the number of U.S. based employees of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corp to a total of 100, from 160.

A U.S. State Department official told Reuters that the move was “not linked to any one particular incident,” but rather was a response to the general deterioration of the treatment of journalists in China.

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China today released its report on conditions in China in 2019, which can be summarized in this tweet from the club: “Not one correspondent surveyed said reporting conditions in China improved — for the second consecutive year.”

—Lucas Niewenhuis