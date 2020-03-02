 Video game Plague Inc censored, as new internet rules kick in - SupChina
Video game Plague Inc censored, as new internet rules kick in

plagueinc

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Popular simulation video game Plague Inc., which lets players create and evolve a disease to wipe out humanity, was removed from Chinese app stores this week as China continues to grapple with COVID-19. A statement released by the U.K.-based game’s creator said that the game was no longer available on Apple’s App Store in China after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the central government’s internet censor, made a decision to take it down for including “content that’s illegal” in the country.

This came just before China adopted stricter new internet control rules on March 1 (see SupChina Access — paywall). The new rules have already had their first victims, reports Radio Free Asia

    Editor's note for Monday, March 2, 2020 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

