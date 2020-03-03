 China worries about imported infections, Americans panic buy - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China worries about imported infections, Americans panic buy

Premium

pasted image 0 1

It’s global now: A map of COVID-19 reported infections from Johns Hopkins CSSE.

American media coverage of COVID-19 has followed Europe and shifted to the domestic situation. In the U.S., there are now 118 reported infections, and the Trump administration is bungling its response and covering up the bungle. Americans have begun panic buying. The Party newspaper People’s Daily is preparing to enjoy the upcoming spectacle.

The global infection count is now 92,818, with 80,151 in the P.R.C. (latest data here). South Korea at 5,186, Italy at 2,502, and Iran at 2,336 are the other countries with reported cases above 1,000.

China is “urging overseas Chinese to stay away as imported virus cases rise” and putting other restrictions on international travel into China, reports Reuters:

The number of new daily infections overseas now exceeded new cases in China, with Italy, South Korea and Iran focal points.

The battle at home is not over: Hubei Province is set to continue with strict containment measures for the near future, per Reuters, while Beijing has “banned all taxis and carpooling services from traveling in or out of the city,” according to Caixin. See item three below for more on China’s official actions and news from the provinces.

—Jeremy Goldkorn 

Share
China’s COVID-19 response: ‘dilatory at best, willfully negligent at worst’ Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

China’s COVID-19 response: ‘dilatory at best, willfully negligent at worst’

Lucas Niewenhuis March 3, 2020

China’s COVID-19 response: the ‘most ambitious, agile, and aggressive disease containment effort in history’

Lucas Niewenhuis March 3, 2020

That time China and Russia nearly started World War

Anthony Tao March 3, 2020

Will China’s government-controlled cloud rain on fintech innovation?

Jeremy Goldkorn March 3, 2020

Actor Shawn Yue is sorry for a Hong Kong protest reference, but the Chinese internet is not satisfied

Jiayun Feng March 3, 2020

Links for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The editors March 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.