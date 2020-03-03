 Editor's note for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

We’re doing a COVID-19 update conference call with Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), where he directs the Global Health Governance roundtable. Access members can dial in this Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. EST for a moderated discussion and Q&A. We’ll give details in tomorrow’s newsletter. 

Here’s something on a different subject from scholar and director of Brookings Institution Cheng Li’s usual beat: Kobe Bryant and his enduring impact on the Sino-American friendship.

Our word of the day is panic buying (抢购 qiǎng gòu), which seems to be happening in parts of the U.S. today from COVID-19 fears.  

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    China worries about imported infections, Americans panic buy Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

