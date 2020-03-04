Editor’s Note For Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Dear Access member,

Tomorrow, we’re doing a COVID-19 update conference call with Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), where he directs the Global Health Governance roundtable.

Access members can dial in for free tomorrow, Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. EST for a moderated discussion and Q&A. Please register here to confirm your spot (scroll down a little to “Upcoming Event”).

Our word of the day is stimulus package: 刺激方案 cìjī fāng’àn

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief