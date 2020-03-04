K-pop singer Zico’s #AnySongChallenge takes off in China

Very much like its American counterpart Tiktok, ByteDance’s short-form video app Douyin thrives on musical memes, dance challenges, and good-looking celebrities participating in viral trends. Douyin has made a number of Chinese songs famous, but the app’s latest mega hit is, to many people’s surprise, a Korean song.

Last month, following the release of South Korean artist Zico’s popular single “Anysong,” Tiktok lost its mind for the #AnysongChallenge.The breakout earworm soon took off on Douyin as well, with pop stars, average people, and even pets taking part in the challenge.

Our personal favorite is the one with the dog.