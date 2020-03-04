 Questioning the Chinese origin of COVID-19 is the Foreign Ministry’s new talking point - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Questioning the Chinese origin of COVID-19 is the Foreign Ministry’s new talking point

Premium

Yesterday, we linked to a Foreign Policy piece (porous paywall) by James Palmer that noted that “conspiracy-minded sites such as College Daily” are publishing stories that insinuate the coronavirus originated in the U.S. Palmer goes on: “Most worryingly, top Chinese epidemiologist Zhōng Nánshān 钟南山…recently made an enigmatic claim at a press conference that the virus may not have originated in China — winking at these conspiracy theories without explicitly endorsing them.”

Since then, Zhong joined the Party in a ceremony heavily covered by state media (in Chinese) — we can expect the doctor to feature heavily in victory propaganda once the epidemic is really under control. And today, the Trumpish, tweeting new Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said at a press conference and tweeted: “Confirmed cases of #COVID19 were first found in China, but its origin is not necessarily in China. We are still tracing the origin.”

This is classic disinformation: There is no need to offer any proof. All that is required is to plant a seed of doubt that diverts attention, and makes it more difficult to blame the Party for whatever went wrong in Wuhan. Sadly, we can expect more of the same from the Trump administration if anything goes seriously wrong in the U.S.  

—Jeremy Goldkorn

Share
Links For Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Editor’s Note For Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn March 4, 2020

The COVID-19 economic slump: ‘Big stimulus is happening everywhere except China’

Lucas Niewenhuis March 4, 2020

Is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in crisis?

Lucas Niewenhuis March 4, 2020

The coronavirus in Xinjiang — ‘auxiliary police to visit each household’

Anthony Tao March 4, 2020

Links For Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The editors March 4, 2020

China Marketing Podcast: An overview of China’s burgeoning fragrance market with Dao Nguyen, founder of ESSENZIA

The editors March 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.