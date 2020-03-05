 Editor's note for Thursday, March 5, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Thanks to those of you who joined our conference call on COVID-19 this afternoon with Yanzhong Huang. If you missed it, we’ll post a recording of the call in the next few days for Access members to download.  

On March 19, we’re hosting an event in New York about breaking down the cultural barriers of salary negotiations. It’s free for Access members by using the promo code salaryaccess.

Want to learn how to make Wuhan’s signature noodle dish? (It’s called Hot Dry Noodles and it’s easy to make.) Check out this video recipe and pep talk for people in Wuhan from CNN correspondent and Wuhan native Yuli Yang.

Our word of the day is economic recession: 经济萧条 jīngjì xiāotiáo.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    ‘COVID-19 infects the world economy’ Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

