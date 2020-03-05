Further evidence that your phone might be the product of Uyghur forced labor

Earlier this week, new evidence emerged that Uyghurs were being forced into working in factories making goods for many famous international brands. This was further corroborated today with a new report from Dake Kang and Yanan Wang of the Associated Press, based on a year of investigation: Gadgets for tech giants made with coerced Uyghur labor.

Who are the tech giants?

OFILM’s website indicates the Xinjiang workers make screens, camera cover lenses and fingerprint scanners. It touts customers including Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, HP, LG and Huawei, although there was no way for the AP to track specific products to specific companies.

See also this Twitter thread from Dake Kang about the piece.

—Jeremy Goldkorn