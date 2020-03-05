Sinica Podcast Network updates for March 5, 2020

Sinica Podcast: UCLA’s Alex Wang on where China leads and lags in climate change

In this episode, part of Sinica’s California series, Kaiser chats with Alex Wang, a professor of law at UCLA and an expert on China’s environmental law. Just back from the COP25 meeting in Madrid, Alex provides an informed and dispassionate assessment of China’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

China in Africa Podcast: China turns up the pressure on Eswatini to abandon Taiwan

The tiny landlocked kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is now the last country in Africa to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This is a very big sticking point for the Chinese, who are adamant about isolating Taiwan in Africa and elsewhere around the world.

Bheki Makhubu, editor of The Nation Magazine, and Carien du Plessis, a South Africa–based journalist, join Eric and Cobus to discuss Eswatini’s foreign policy and why the kingdom is seemingly adamant about its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.